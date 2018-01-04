Bettendorf's Palmer Hills open for Cross Country skiing

With the weather giving us a break from the frigid temperatures this weekend, winter outdoor enthusiasts will finally be able to get out and enjoy the season. This year, there are more things to do.

City officials are inviting the public to Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road, to try out cross country skiing. The course is open to the public from sunup to sundown for those who have skis. For those who don't, they can be rented.

The skiing was available last year, but unfortunately the snow wasn't. This year, that doesn't seem to be a problem.

In addition to cross country skiing, sledding is also available.

Ski equipment rental hours are:

(Hours are dependent on weather conditions)

To find out if the trails are open, call 563-332-8296 or 563-344-7169.

• Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-4:00 pm.

• Saturday 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

• Sunday 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Ski rental fees are $5 per hour seven days a week with a $12 daily maximum

Cross country skiing trail rules are:

• 4" minimum snowpack required to groom trails

• Ski only on groomed trails

• No snow mobiles allowed on golf course

• Ski and sled at your own risk

• No ramp building on sledding hill

• Cross country skiing may not be offered if raining, if temperatures are above 50 degrees, 5 degrees or below, or if the wind chill is -15 degrees.

Palmer Grill, located at Palmer Hills Golf Course, will be open Monday-Saturday from 7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. during winter months.