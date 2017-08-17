Bettendorf's Splash Landing closes Sunday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) You better get your final days of swimming in now. The City of Bettendorf posted a tweet just after 8 a.m. Thursday, reminding people that the pool is closing soon.


According to the social media post, there will be no night swim August 14 through the 18. Splash Landing closes for the season on August 20.

 