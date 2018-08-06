Bettendorf’s Thomas Jefferson Elementary to close in 2019-2020

In a unanimous vote, the Bettendorf Community School District school board voted to close one of its six elementary schools.

Over the past several years the district has been looking into upgrade facilities. Its most recent project was Grant Wood Elementary School. The district constructed a new three-section school to replace the old building constructed in 1960. That school is set to officially open this month.

In July, the school board approved a new Mark Twain Elementary building to be constructed. It will also be built as a three-section school. The current school is a two-section and was built in 1956.

Thomas Jefferson, which is around 1.3 miles from Mark Twain, is a one-section school. The district faces $1.4 million in upgrades to the 1949 structure.

Supt. Michael Raso recommended Thomas Jefferson students be moved to the new Mark Twain facility. Construction is expected to be completed by October 2019. The project has not yet gone out for bid. Estimated building costs at this time are around $16 million to $16.7 million.

The Grant Wood project was estimated similarly, but bids came in around $13.7 million.

With Thomas Jefferson vacated, Supt. Raso recommended it be sold. $800 thousand was recently invested in the school to create a secure entrance, but with more upgrades looming, the district and board members believe the most cost-effective option is consolidation.

“I don't want to be in this position but unfortunately that's where we're at right now,” said Board Member Andrew Champion. “The state has our hands tied with unfunded mandates. We have to provide so many more services in schools then we did 10 or 20 years ago and I don't see another solution at this point.”

Director of Finance and Business Services Dallon Christensen said the district’s per-pupil funding from the state has plateaued and with little room for development in the city it is unlikely enrollment will increase. This means the district needs to find cost savings measures at their spending increases.

The closure of Thomas Jefferson is estimated to save the district around $400 thousand.

Money to upgrade facilities and construct new buildings is its own fund separate from the general fund which pays for things like teacher’s salaries.

For FY2018-2019 the district is estimated to generate just over $4 million from a state-wide sales tax, and around $3 million from the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy. Both amounts must be used on facilities.

