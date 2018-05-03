Bettplex opens ballfields for business

The TBK Bettplex's outdoor baseball and softball complex is open for business. Their first event kicking off opening day was a home run derby open to the public.

The facility is available for public use. Bettplex employees say it is 50 dollars an hour to reserve a baseball or softball field.

This weekend they will hold their first baseball tournament. Employees say they are already almost completely booked up through October.

Employees say High Five Lanes, the Bettplex's bowling alley, is the next portion of the sports complex to open Memorial Day weekend. They say the indoor soccer field, basketball courts, and gym are expected to open in June.