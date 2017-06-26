Beverage company plans to build new Davenport facility

A beverage distribution company is building a new facility. 7G Distributing, located on Northwest Blvd., plans to build a new facility at the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center at Hillandale Rd. and Research Parkway.

The company, with facilities in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Davenport, has acquired the land for its new facility with plans for a groundbreaking ceremony sometime in August.

7G Distributing warehouses and distributes beer in eastern Iowa. The company says while the new facility won't create new jobs it will help with modernizing and assisting its ability to handle more product, like the local craft market.