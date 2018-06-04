Bicyclist hit by farm implement near Prophetstown, Ill.

A bicyclist is being treated at a hospital in Rockford, Ill. after an accident involving a farm implement. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday, June 4, 2018, at Star Rd. and Felton Rd. near Prophetstown.

According to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Toby J. Johnson of Prophetstown was riding his bike eastbound on Star Rd. when he was struck by a field sprayer. The field sprayer was being driven by 27-year-old Logan R. Dewald of Tampico. Dewald told police that he was unable to see the cyclist due to the glare from the sun.

Johnson was taken to a hospital in Sterling and later airlifted to a Rockford hospital for further medical treatment.

The accident is still under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.

