Muscatine road closure planned for water line repairs

Muscatine Power and Water will be closing Bidwell Road near the intersection with the Highway 61 bypass next week to make repairs to a water value.

The work is currently planned to begin on Monday, Feb. 19, and be completed by Thursday, Feb. 22, weather permitting. MPW hopes to keep one lane of traffic open for as long as possible on Monday with a total closure of Bidwell by Wednesday, Feb. 21.

MPW closed the lane on Bidwell heading into Muscatine off of U.S. 61 January 24-30 to investigate a suspected broken valve and install a fire hydrant to flush the line out.

Drivers are asked to plan an alternate route during this repair work.

