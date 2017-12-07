Big Church Night Out concert at TaxSlayer Center - Dec. 10

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — The TaxSlayer Center is hosting multiple acts as part of the Big Church Night Out concert on Sunday, December 10. The show features Newsboys with Sidewalk Prophets, 7eventh Time Down, Blanca, Derek Minor, Jamison Strain and Adam Agee of Audio Adrenaline. The show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the box office for $28, $48 premium, and $103 for VIP. Group rates are available. For more information, call 309-277-1356.

