Big cat sightings in the QCA

Blue Grass Police tell us they've received numerous calls over the past few months reporting mountain lion sightings in the area.

On Wednesday, August 30, KWQC received a call from a viewer who says she spotted one as it darted across Highway 61 near Y48.

Sgt. Jahns with the Blue Grass Police Department tells us he contacted Jeff Harrison with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Harrison says the cougars (mountain lions) are no big threat. He says this is the season where they’re looking for a mate and will travel up to 20 miles a day. According to him, the last thing they're looking for is food or to attack.

Do you know anyone who's seen one around?

