Big housing development in the works for Davenport

A housing boom could be coming to Davenport. The city planning and zoning commission is recommending a project that involves 246 residential lots in a housing development located in the north central part of Davenport.

According to city documents, plans call for mostly single-family homes on approximately 123 acres called Inverness Estates. It would be developed east of Division St. and south of W. 76th St.

The homes would be phased-in starting on the west side of the subdivision and moving to the east.

The commission approved the plans on a vote of 7-0 and sent it to the city council for approval.