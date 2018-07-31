Biker airlifted to Iowa City after hit and run in Davenport

One person has been hospitalized after a hit and run in Davenport. Police say the incident happened around 1:30 Tuesday morning.

Police say the biker was hit in the middle of Brady Street, across from Donuts and More. The biker sustained serious injuries and was transported to Iowa City.

The vehicle has been impounded with significant damage and police are searching for the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Davenport Police Department.

