Bill to extend time limit on bus routes advances

A bill moving forward in the Iowa legislature would allow students to spend as much as two and a half hours on a school bus each day.

The Senate passed it Tuesday. It would extend the time limit for elementary students going one-way from 60 minutes to 75.

Some school districts says this bill could save it thousands of dollars, but it also recognizes it would mean an even longer day for some students.

Some school boards could also choose to extend the time on a bus for elementary and high school students for longer than 75 minutes. To do this, the board must hold two public hearings and notify parents, students and administrators.