Bill would name Illinois post office for fallen Navy SEAL

An Illinois congressman says he plans to introduce legislation to name a post office after a U.S. Navy SEAL from Illinois who was killed in Yemen.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood says the post office in Chillicothe would be named for William Owens, who was known as "Ryan." Owens died Jan. 29 while on a mission at an al-Qaida compound. He was the first known U.S. combat casualty of Donald Trump's presidency.

LaHood tells the Journal Star in Peoria that he has the support of Owens' widow and the Illinois congressional delegation. LaHood says Chillicothe residents consider Owens "as their own."

He was a 1998 graduate of Illinois Valley Central High School in Chillicothe.