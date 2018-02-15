UPDATE: Senate rejects bipartisan immigration bill

3:47 p.m.

The Senate has blocked a bipartisan proposal that would have provided 1.8 million young immigrants a chance for citizenship and $25 billion for a border wall.

The bill was crafted by moderate Republicans and Democrats billing themselves as the "Common Sense Coalition." They described the proposal as having the most bipartisan support in the Senate, but it came under fire from the White House and the Department of Homeland Security.

The vote was 54-45, six votes short of the 60 needed to advance.

The moderates' measure does not alter a lottery that distributes about 55,000 visas annually to people from diverse countries. Trump has proposed ending it and redistributing its visas to other immigrants.

The group spent weeks trying to craft a middle ground on the thorny immigration issue.

____

3:04 p.m.

The Senate has finally started voting on rival immigration proposals.

And in the first roll call, it has blocked a narrow measure by Republican Sen. John McCain and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons. The vote was 52-47 — eight short of the 60 votes needed to pass.

The proposal would protect around 1.8 million young "Dreamer" immigrants from deportation and direct the government to gain better control of the U.S.-Mexico border by 2020. But it doesn't give the Dreamers their own way to gain citizenship, and it doesn't explicitly provide the $25 billion President Donald Trump wants for a border wall.

The Senate also plans to vote on a bipartisan compromise that helps Dreamers and provides the border security money Trump wants. It will also vote on the president's plan, which also clamps restrictions on legal immigration.

____

2:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump says a bipartisan immigration compromise in the Senate would be a "total catastrophe," adding to his earlier veto threat of the bill.

The president says on Twitter that it would create "a giant amnesty (including for dangerous criminals)" and would fail to achieve some of his main goals, including the building of a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump tweets that voting for the amendment "would be a vote AGAINST law enforcement, and a vote FOR open borders." He is reiterating his support for a bill by Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa, which includes many of the immigration principles he's put forward.

____

2:05 p.m.

The Senate plans to begin voting at 2:30 p.m. on four dueling immigration proposals.

A sweeping plan by President Donald Trump seemed sure to fail. It would help 1.8 million young "Dreamer" immigrants become citizens, provide $25 billion to build his proposed border wall with Mexico and tighten current legal immigration rules.

Also lined up for a vote is a proposal by a bipartisan group of senators that would match Trump's plans on Dreamers and provide border security money, but is less restrictive on legal immigration. The White House has threatened to veto that measure, saying it would dangerously loosen protections against illegal immigration. Its fate was uncertain.

____

1:24 p.m.

A bipartisan group of senators pitching an immigration bill is pushing back against criticism from the Trump administration.

The senators are backing the spending of $25 billion on border security improvements and a pathway to citizenship for about 1.8 million immigrants brought into the country as children. The senators say their proposal is focused on a narrow set of problems and is not designed to serve as comprehensive immigration reform.

But Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says the amendment is the only legislation in the Senate with broad, bipartisan support.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is pleading with the president to shut out some of the critics on both sides of the issue. He says, "this is the best shot you'll ever get."

____

12:30 p.m.

The White House is threatening to veto a bipartisan Senate immigration proposal and says the emerging deal would "produce a flood of new illegal immigration in the coming months."

The Senate's debate on immigration is aimed at finding a way to help young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children who risk deportation because they lack permanent authorization to stay in the country.

The White House says the proposal would "would undermine the safety and security of American families and impede economic growth for American workers."

Republicans are backing a plan that offers a chance for citizenship for up to 1.8 million young "Dreamer" immigrants, as well as providing $25 billion for the president's proposed wall with Mexico and restricting legal immigration.

Democrats prefer a bipartisan plan that helps the Dreamers but doles out the wall money slowly and has far milder curbs on legal immigration.

___

11:45 a.m.

The Senate's party leaders are pointing fingers of blame amid growing doubts that any immigration proposals will get enough votes to survive.

Showdown votes may come Thursday.

Republicans are backing a plan by President Donald Trump that offers a chance for citizenship for up to 1.8 million young "Dreamer" immigrants, as well as providing $25 billion for his proposed wall with Mexico and restricting legal immigration.

Democrats prefer a bipartisan plan that helps the Dreamers but doles out the wall money slowly and has far milder curbs on legal immigration.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Democrats aren't backing any measures that have a chance of becoming law.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says Trump is the problem. Schumer says the American people will blame him if the immigration effort fails.

___

10:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Congress should be — in his words — "strongly considering a system of Merit Based Immigration" as the Senate works on an immigration plan to protect young "Dreamers."

The president says on Twitter that a merit-based system would allow the United States to "have the people ready, willing and able to help all of those companies moving into the USA!"

His comment comes as a group of senators pushes a bipartisan plan that aims to offer citizenship to certain young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children — and provides billions to build a border wall with Mexico.

The Trump administration has denounced the proposal, saying it will create "mass amnesty for over 10 million illegal aliens, including criminals."

___

8:25 a.m.

The Trump administration is denouncing a bipartisan immigration deal in the Senate, saying it will "create a mass amnesty for over 10 million illegal aliens, including criminals."

At issue is a compromise announced Wednesday by 16 senators with centrist views. It seeks to balance Democrats' fight to offer citizenship to young "Dreamer" immigrants with President Donald Trump's demands for billions to build a border wall with Mexico.

The Department of Homeland Security sent out a statement on the measure just before 1 a.m. Thursday, saying the compromise would "be the end of immigration enforcement in America and only serve to draw millions more illegal aliens with no way to remove them."

The department says the proposal does not address the administration's border security and immigration concerns.

___

A group of senators reached a bipartisan agreement aimed at balancing Democrats' fight to offer citizenship to young "Dreamer" immigrants with President Donald Trump's demands for billions to build his coveted border wall with Mexico. Overnight, the Trump administration denounced the deal.

The compromise was announced Wednesday by 16 senators with centrist views on the issue and was winning support from many Democrats, but it faced an uncertain fate. Leaders were trying to schedule votes on that plan and three other immigration proposals for Thursday, which they hoped would bring the chamber's showdown over the hot-button issue to a close.

Trump on Wednesday urged lawmakers to oppose any plan that doesn't meet his more stringent demands, which include curbs on legal immigration and the abolition of a visa lottery. The Senate's No. 2 Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, warned that lawmakers need to address Trump's entire proposal, saying, "We need to take the president seriously."

Trump's Department of Homeland Security, in a statement issued just before 1 a.m. Thursday, condemned the deal, saying it will "create a mass amnesty for over 10 million illegal aliens, including criminals."

The statement said the compromises would "be the end of immigration enforcement in America and only serve to draw millions more illegal aliens with no way to remove them."

There were also qualms among Democrats. The party's No. 2 Senate leader, Dick Durbin of Illinois, said some Democrats had "serious issues" with parts of the plan. Those concerns focused on its spending for Trump's wall and its bar against Dreamers sponsoring their parents for legal residency.

"We're not there yet," Durbin said of the 60 votes the proposal would need for approval.

So far, no other proposals from either side seem able to do that. Republicans control the chamber 51-49, though Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., has missed the last several weeks while battling cancer.

The bipartisan measure's sponsors included eight GOP senators. That meant just three more Republicans would be needed for it to prevail if it is backed by all 47 Democrats and the two independents who usually support them.

The compromise emerged as senators spent a third day of debate largely as they spent the first two — with the chamber floor mostly empty. Other than an initial roll call allowing formal debate to begin, there have been no other votes while party leaders talk behind the scenes about scheduling votes on specific proposals.

The centrist proposal was produced by a group led by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that spent weeks seeking middle ground.

It would grant a 10- to 12-year route to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers, participants said.

That's the same number Trump has suggested helping with his own wider-ranging but more restrictive proposal. Dreamers are young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children and still have no permanent protection from deportation.

The plan would provide $25 billion over a decade, $2.5 billion annually, for a wall and other border security measures, the same total Trump has requested. It would bar Dreamers from sponsoring their parents for citizenship, far narrower than Trump's proposal to prevent all legal immigrants from bringing parents and siblings to the U.S.

The moderates' measure does not alter a lottery that distributes about 55,000 visas annually to people from diverse countries. Trump has proposed ending it and redistributing its visas to other immigrants, including some who are admitted based on job skills, not family ties.

"The diversity lottery is kind of toxic politically because of some of the things said by the president," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a reference to a vulgar description Trump used for African countries during a discussion of immigration.

The White House issued a written statement by Trump urging senators to back his bill and "oppose any legislation that fails to fulfill" his demands. But the statement did not say Trump would veto a bill that fell short of them.

A GOP measure tracking Trump's proposal and backed by McConnell has been introduced and was expected to receive a vote. Few expect it to attract 60 votes, but Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said he believed the bipartisan proposal could.

If that happens, Rounds said, "We'll allow the president to determine whether or not it moves in the direction that he wants."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., indirectly embraced the bipartisan plan, saying, "Each side has had to give a great deal, but we are closer than we have ever been to passing something in the Senate to help the Dreamers."

Also in play is a more modest plan by McCain and Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. It would let many Dreamers qualify for permanent residency and direct federal agencies to more effectively control the border by 2020. But it doesn't offer a special citizenship pathway for Dreamers, raise border security funds or make sweeping changes in legal immigration rules.

The White House said it opposes the McCain-Coons plan, saying it would "increase illegal immigration" and cause other problems.

Another vote will be taken on a proposal by Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., that would add language blocking federal grants to "sanctuary cities," communities that don't cooperate with federal efforts to enforce immigration laws. The amendment is considered sure to lose.

___

Associated Press writer Andrew Taylor contributed to this report.