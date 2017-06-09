Birth control pill recall

If you take a birth control pill, you might want to double check the name of the manufacturer.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that it has voluntarily recalled a lot of their Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol chewable birth control pills because of a packaging error.

The lot number is L600518, with an expiration date of 05/18, for the Mibelas 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol 1 mg/0.02 mg chewable and ferrous fumarate 75 mg) Tablets.

A confirmed market complaint indicated a packaging error, where the blister was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation and making the lot number and expiration date no longer visible.

The first four days of therapy would have had four non-hormonal placebo tablets as opposed to the active tablets.

As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive tablets that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy.

The reversing the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the tablets out of order.

For more information, check out the FDA wesbsite here: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm560904.htm

