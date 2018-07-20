Bishop Thomas Zinkula to ride RAGBRAI, hold nightly mass

Bishop Thomas Zinkula is the spiritual director of the “Pedaling to the Peripheries” RAGBRAI team. The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa starts July 22 in Onawa and ends July 28 in Davenport.

Bishop Zinkula sees RAGBRAI as an opportunity to go out to the peripheries, like Pope Francis, to encounter people and to set an example as a joy-filled Catholic. He’ll be dressed like everyone else, but his role as Bishop of the Diocese of Davenport probably will come up in conversation. If people have questions, he’ll be glad to provide answers. He’ll also celebrate Mass at a parish in each town that serves as an overnight stop.

“Isn’t it great to have a bishop who is not only willing but able to be a good example to his priests and to all of his people in regard to working on healthy lifestyles,” said Father Steve Witt, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Iowa City.

Jim Tiedje, quipped, “I think it is really neat that Bishop Zinkula is able to ‘let his hair down’ along with his fellow priests and clergy. (The bishop is partially bald.) “I am looking forward to riding RAGBRAI with team ‘Pedaling to the Peripheries.’”

Father Denny Martin of Atalissa appreciated “the bishop reaching out to a group in the diocese who bicycle and sharing his common interest.”

RAGBRAI Mass schedule

Bishop Tom Zinkula will celebrate Mass at 6 p.m. each evening along the RAGBRAI route:

Sunday, July 22: St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison.

Monday, July 23: St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jefferson.

Tuesday, July 24: St. Thomas Aquinas Church and Catholic Student Center, Ames.

Wednesday, July 25: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Newton.

Thursday, July 26: St. Mary Catholic Church, Sigourney.

Friday, July 27: St. Mary Catholic Church, Iowa City.