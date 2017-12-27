Bitter temperatures settle in, so does the flu

The bitter temperatures are settling in across the QCA. But now it's getting the attention of doctors in our area. Many saying it's time to get those flu shots. Doctors from both UnityPoint Health Trinity and Genesis are urging people to stay as warm and healthy as possible this season.

But so far that hasn't been the case. Doctors say the flu is spreading quickly.

"It's right on track. This is about the time we start to see the increase," said Lisa Caffrey with Genesis Health. "So it's not uncommon to see people in the hospital or in emergency departments with respiratory symptoms."

Doctors say there are ways to reduce your risk of catching a cold. Washing your hands should be the top priority, so that it becomes a routine. And keep your hands away from your face, and cover your cough and sneezes.

They even say wiping off everyday devices like telephones can decrease your chances.

"You're spreading germs by touching that to the next person that picks up the phone, and the next thing you know, that person can end up sick," said Nurse Lindsay Jackson.

But if you absolutely have to go out in the cold, protect yourself as much as possible to avoid frostbite.

"It's getting cold fast and, like I said, we always tell people when they're going out to bundle up as much as possible. Try to limit the exposure as much as possible," said Unity Point Trinity physician, Scott Schepker.

Unfortunately, physicians say December is only the start of flu season, so they urge people to heed their advice and take the proper precautions. Physicians also say they've seen several cases of norovirus and pneumonia. So they urge people to get treated as soon as possible, and stay home as much as possible if you are sick.