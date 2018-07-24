Bix 7: A family tradition for the Hermiston's

Meet the Hermiston’s. It’s partly because of this family that Bix 7 runs smoothly each year. Their family tradition began with Ellen Hermiston.

She first became involved while working with Bix 7’s Race Director, Ed Froehlich, at State Farm. Ellen explains, “Work just kept showing up on my desk that was Bix related so that was the start of it.” From there, she became the Bix 7 Operations Director, getting her children involved as soon as they were old enough.

“I have been in the office, in the race office, since I was old enough to file and fold envelopes,” says Ellen’s daughter Kait Rasdon who is now the Bix Packets and Posters committee chairperson.

Ellen’s son, Andrew Hermiston, runs the race every year he can. He told TV-6 his favorite part. “The whole training aspect. You've been training all summer for this and the nerves are building up and sitting at the start line and waiting for the gun to go off, it’s pretty nerve wracking and exciting.”

Even the grandchildren are in on the tradition, running the Junior Bix.

However, part of the family tradition will end after next year. Ellen telling TV-6 she is retiring alongside Froehlich. She says for quite some time, they’ve been working on training their replacements.

This doesn’t mean the family will quit Bix 7 cold turkey. The family says they will still take part in some way, whether they participate as spectators or maybe even running the race.

