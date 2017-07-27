Bix 7 in need of some fresh face racers

Spectators have been lining Brady St. to watch the Bix 7 for over 40 years.

The event grew in popularity, but now some of those traditional Bix runners have stopped lacing up their running shoes.

"The race is having difficulty with the aging of the population," said Bix 7 Race Director Ed Froehlich. "You know we have all been doing this for 30-35 years, and, I think when the thousand people that are 65 and older decide that it's pretty tough to do, we have to get a thousand kids to do it."

Even with the big draw from young to middle age runners participating in the Brady Street Sprints, Froehlich admits attracting fresh faces can be difficult.

"There's a lot of races around every weekend. There's all kinds of excuses, but we want everybody to get out here and be part of it. It's life changing for a lot people that experience the Bix 7," said Froehlich.

Anyone interested in running can register for the 2017 Bix 7 through Friday, July 28.