Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival begins Thursday

The 46th annual Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival formally kicks off

Thursday night at 6 pm — inside the Rhythm City Casino’s Events Center.

The formal festival continues Noon - 5 & 6 - 11 both Friday & Saturday.

Ticket prices vary from $25 for a special event to $55 for an all-day pass. The Bix Weekend pass is $105.

The Fat Babies will kick off this year's festival on Thursday at 3:00 PM at the Putnam Museum.

There will also be performances at the new Rhythm City Casino and LeClaire Park. For a full line-up of the festival click HERE.