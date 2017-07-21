Bix celebrations begin with unveiling of new museum

Bix activities will be starting up soon and the Jazz Fest is scheduled in early August. Both are named for the man who now has a permanent museum honoring his music legacy.

The museum displays Bix Beiderbecke's life, including original instruments, artifacts, and a life size figure of the jazz pioneer.

"Finally Bix is being recognized in his home town for his talents and treasure. That he is an icon worldwide today even. His music is revered worldwide," said Howard Braren, President of the Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archives.

The idea for the museum has been in the works for years but a group finally came together to make it happen.

The Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archive will open to the public on Thursday, August 3rd inside the River Music Experience in Davenport.

The annual Bix 7 is just over a week away.

You can watch live exclusive coverage of the Brady Street Sprints next Thursday at 7.

And the Bix 7 road race is next Saturday. We'll have coverage of the race all morning.