Bix organizers prepare for practice run detour

Local runners are gearing up for this year's Bix 7 and, for many, that will include the annual Bix @ 6 training runs. The first is Thursday, June 22nd, but thanks to construction there's a change in the route.

Normally, runners would be trekking up Brady Street hill but lane closures will keep that from happening for the first two training runs this year. Even on the detour route, there are road blocks up a couple of days ahead of training getting underway. However, representatives for both Iowa American Water and Davenport Public Works say the projects will be cleared in time.

On June 22 and 29, the Brady Street portion of the training run will be moved to Pershing Street. The start, finish, and the remainder of the course will remain unchanged. Bix @ 6 training runs on July 7 and July 13 will return to the regular race route with trials for Brady Street Sprints on both dates.

The Bix 7 road race takes place Saturday, July 29th. Once again, KWQC will be providing live exclusive coverage on race day.