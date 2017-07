Don't park on the Bix route. That's the message from the City of Davenport. The city announced today it will begin towing vehicles parked on the Bix 7 and Quick Bix route starting at 5:00 AM Saturday morning.

If your car gets towed, you will need to bring valid registration, insurance and driver's license to the front desk of the Davenport Police Department.

The front desk is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. It is closed on weekends.