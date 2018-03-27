Black Hawk College could have first strike on Monday

Black Hawk College could soon see its first strike if the college’s Board and Local IFT 1836 Teacher’s Union cannot negotiate on compensation.

“As a unit that we should get a comparable increase to what's been granted to the administrative staff. The board's proposals have been very, very meager to say the least and we hoped that they would have shown more flexibility,” says Acie Earl, Black Hawk College, Professor, and Member of Local IFT 1836.

While the college's Interim President believes the board is doing what they can.

“I would say the board and the negotiating team's proposal is fair and reasonable but the faculty's thoughts on the proposal are more aggressive so, that's the point of which they're trying to consider how they can meet somewhere in the middle on that,” says John Erwin.

If both parties cannot agree this week during negotiations, the union plans to strike on Monday, April 2nd. However, both parties remain optimistic. If there is a strike, the college will remain open and the president says they will hold classes the best they can. Erwin says if a professor does not show up to class, administrators will take attendance and then dismiss students.

IFT 1836 members say they hope it does not get to this point and they are worried about disruption to students.

“Our concerns is certainly the students will be greatly disrupted, we're now beyond the halfway point in the semester, many students now are focusing on finishing their class work, finishing their degree, hoping to graduate and so in fact that's a big problem,” says Acie Earl.

Negotiation meetings are set for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

