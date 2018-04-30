Black Hawk College names Tim Wynes, J.D., Next President

Black Hawk College has announced that Mr. Tim Wynes has been selected as its next president.

“Mr. Wynes credentials, experience, enthusiasm and demeanor convinced all of the trustees that he will work hard for our students and our college community,” said Richard Fiems, Board of Trustees Chair. “He is a professional educator as well as an extremely effective administrator. The Board looks forward to working with Tim to plan a course for the future of BHC.”

Wynes is a graduate of Cornell College in Iowa, holds a Juris Doctorate from St. Louis University School of Law and has completed graduate coursework in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at Iowa State University. He practiced law in Joplin and Columbia, Missouri, before joining the University of Missouri Law School as an assistant professor of clinical law. At the request of Gov. Mel Carnahan, Wynes served as General Counsel and Director of Legal Services for the Missouri Department of Social Services from 1993-1996. He then became Executive Dean at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa until 2002 when he accepted the Chancellorship at Iowa Valley Community College District, serving in this role until 2010. Wynes has been president of Inver Hills Community College since 2010 and was named the president of Dakota County Technical College in 2013. He continues to serve both colleges.

Wynes has signed an offer acceptance confirmation until final contract terms are reached. He is expected to assume the role of president on or before July 1. The Wynes plan to relocate to the college district in the coming months.