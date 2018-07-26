Black Hawk College offers new firefighter scholarship

The Moline Fire Department is in need of new recruits, and Black Hawk College is responding. The college foundation is launching a new program to help with the costs involved in fire sciences.

The foundation board allocated $5,000 for scholarships to students interested in the college's paramedic or emergency medical technician programs

The move comes after the Moline Fire Department put out a public call for people interested in becoming firefighters. The department had several open positions due in part to retirements and injuries.

Black Hawk College students enrolling in EMT or paramedic programs with the plan of continuing their education and ultimately becoming a firefighter will be eligible for additional scholarships even if they did not apply before the May 1 deadline.

For more information, contact Maureen Dickinson, executive director of the Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Foundation, at 309-796-5052 or dickinsonm@bhc.edu.

