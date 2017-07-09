Black Hawk Historic Site celebrates 90 years

The Illinois Historic Preservation and the Citizens to Preserve Black Hawk Park Foundation sponsored an anniversary celebration with activities for the public.

People had the chance to take tours, make arts and crafts and listen to Native music.

Resident Katia Anderson brought her two sons Julian and Nathan to the celebration.

Anderson said they live close and always come to Black Hawk for holiday events.

“It’s good to find out about the history and it's a historic site. They love animals and the nature part of it, so it’s a good spot for these type of things,” said Anderson.

Organizers said they wanted to host this event to educate the public of its history.

“I think the more you know the more you care so the more they know about this special land that we had here on the rock river in our urban area the more they will appreciate what we have here,” said Organizer Kristen Bergren of Citizens to Preserve Black Hawk Foundation.

The event was open and free to the public.

For more information on taking a tour at the Black Hawk Historic Site Visit:

www.blackhawkpark.org or call 309-788-9536

