Black Hawk college students voice their concerns over potential strike

Black Hawk College could soon see its first strike Monday if the college's board and the local teacher's union cannot negotiate on compensation. But how is the contract conflict affecting the students who attend the college? Just ask 31-year-old, Christopher Rannow, an English and Communications major, who didn't think a situation like this would occur at his school.

"Everybody is still starting to wonder if it's actually going to, crossing fingers that it doesn't and hoping that it doesn't," Rannow.

He says the thought of teachers potentially not being in class due to contract disputes is troubling. "There's tension throughout the body, throughout the community and throughout the body here in the community," he said.

Students were sent an email from administrators detailing what students should expect if a strike were to occur. Students were instructed go to class, wait 15 minutes to receive credit for attendance, and if a teacher didn't show up they were allowed to leave. But students feel there needs to be more communication.

"The end sentence to that paragraph was that they greatly respect in our education, and I just feel like that kind of answered doesn't show that kind of respect at all, as a customer at all," said student, Elsa Portillo.

Now students are looking for a contingency plan if faculty members don't attend class, the email says adjunct teachers would cover classes, Portillo, says adjusting to a new teacher is not a great idea.

"So to switch out a teacher in the middle of the semester that's going to affect me, I'm your customer I paid for quality education and I just don't see that as a resolution," Portillo said.

Although administrators say a contract could be doable before a strike occurs, students are still uneasy about the potential direction the school is headed.

"You can tell that there's a stress, there's a stress factor there," said Christopher Rannow.

Administrators tell TV6 contract negotiations are expected to continue tomorrow morning.

