Black Tar heroin bust in Moline

The Moline Police Department arrested two men after they say they caught them smuggling black tar heroin.

The bust happened around 1:30 AM Wednesday morning when officers conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 280 just west of I-74.

Moline Police Officer Schwigen, who is trained in interstate drug trafficking and interdiction conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Cadillac Escalade out of California, for a violation of Illinois Vehicle Code.

Moline Police Officer Schwigen, met with the occupants of the vehicle, Terry D. Woody, 28 years old, and Julienn D. Walker, 32 years old, both residents of Ohio.

Officer Schwigen was told the two men had flown from Ohio to Los Angeles, then rented a vehicle and were driving back to Ohio.

Illinois State Police K9 Sergeant Veryzer arrived on scene and conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle, and the K9 alerted on the vehicle to the presence of narcotics. Illinois State Police K9 Sergeant Veryzer assisted with the search of the vehicle and the investigation.

A search of the vehicle found 2 kilograms of black tar heroin wrapped in bundles and concealed in the spare tire of the vehicle. The amount of heroin seized equates to approximately 10,000 individual doses of heroin.

The black tar heroin has a street value of over $600,000, which was destined for the Ohio area.

The heroin epidemic is sweeping across the nation, resulting in over 30,000 deaths annually according to National Center for Health Statistics.

Julienn Walker and Terry Woody are currently in the Rock Island County Jail charged with Controlled Substance Trafficking and their bonds are set at $500,000 each.

