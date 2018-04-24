Black rhino undergoes what's believed to be first CT scan on her species

Veterinarians are hoping ta CT scan will help them treat an ailing black rhino in Illinois.

Seven-year-old Layla underwent a CT scan on Thursday, which is believed to be a first for her species.

The 2,300-pound patient was too big for the Brookfield Zoo Hospital. So the vets used a portable CT scanner in Layla's habitat, with the help of 40 zoo employees.

Layla has been struggling with a sinus problem that makes it hard for her to breathe.

The scan detected abnormal tissue and the vets will use the results for Layla's future treatment.