The First Presbyterian Church in Davenport will be holding its annual Blessing of the Animals Service on Sunday, July 9th.

It's a tradition that dates back two decades. Anyone can bring their pet to the 8:30 AM outdoor service and the pets will be blessed after worship.

The Blessing of the Animals usually involves dogs, a few cats and the rare sighting of horses, sheep and once, even, a goat.

The service begins at 8:30 AM at 1702 Iowa Street, Davenport, Iowa.