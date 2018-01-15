Blowing/Drifting Snow and Tumbling Temperatures

This is probably not the way many wanted to start out the new work week. A potent clipper brought a fluffy 1"-3" of snow to our area overnight. This combined with winds picking up from the northwest at 15-25mph and gusts to 35mph will lead to blowing and drifting snow, especially in open areas.

To add insult ot injury northwest winds will also send temperatures ot the single digits this afternoon and wind chills well below zero.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon, but a wind chill advisory goes into effect tonight. So school delays will be possible Tuesday with the lowest wind chills near -25°. There is a light at the end of the tunnel though. The end of the week brings above normal temps back to the region with most areas in the 40s by Saturday.