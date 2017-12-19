Blue Christmas service held at St. Paul Lutheran Church

For some, the holiday season can be a difficult time. Music and prayer filled St. Paul Lutheran Church as many attended tonight's Blue Christmas service.

"It's a time of worship for people who might be struggling or lonely or grieving to have a space just to be -- amidst a bustling and busy holiday season," said Sara Olson-Smith, Associate Pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport.

For some, it's about remembering the loss of a loved one.

"We lost our son Travis two and half years ago March of 2015 due to suicide," said Darla DeVriendt.

Darla and Ron say the service gives them inner peace and comfort.

"It just tries to comfort us during the difficult time. Every day is difficult but this service is very special to him and I," she said.

The service helps give many the strength to carry on.

"As Travis would want his Dad and I to be happy every day and to continue living his memory on each and every day," said DeVriendt.

CJ Albertson attended tonight's service along with other women who make part of their grief counseling group.

"I lost my husband in September of 2014, so I remember the first Christmases being quite just hazy. It was the second Christmas that was the hardest because the reality really hit, that it really was true, that he wasn't coming back," she said.

Albertson said tonight is about finding comfort and peace during the holiday season.

"It's just really good for people to have this sense of peace that comes with this and that there are other people sharing in their different type of Christmas," she said.

Associate Pastor Olson-Smith said it is also a reminder of hope. She said several churches usually hold Blue Christmas services near the year's longest nights of darkness.

"Blue is a color of Advent and we talk about blue as the color right before the dawn -- that color of the blue sky right before the dawn and so tonight we celebrate in the darkness and trusting that the dawn is right around the corner," she said.