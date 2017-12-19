Blue Christmas service set for local church

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport will be offering its Blue Christmas worship on Tuesday, Dec. 19 starting at 6 p.m.

The Blue Christmas service is designed for those who may not feel like celebrating this holiday season. Grief, illness, aging, depression, loneliness, unemployment and loss can be magnified during the holidays.

The service acknowledges the pain and longing while offering hope and comfort for those who need it.

The service will be held at the church, located at 2136 Brady Street.