Blue Grass Elementary faces possible school closure, parents react

The future of Davenport High Schools may be secured after several school board members agreed they would not close a high school. They instead added Blue Grass Elementary to the list of possible schools they are considering closing.

Some parents from rural scot county pushing for their own school district called "West Scott" are speaking out tonight.

Miles Musick is a parent at Blue Grass elementary school. He and his wife moved back to the area six years ago because of the community atmosphere.

“The small town feel; you know all your neighbors and the small schools. That was exactly why we came,” said Musick.

One of the things they love about the Blue Grass community is the schools and that's why they enrolled their child there and don't plan to leave.

“A kindergarten, so we are here for the long haul,” said Musick.

Musick says when he heard the Davenport School District added Blue Grass to the list of possible schools they are considering closing. He wasn't happy and hopes the school doesn't close.

“We would likely relocate out of the district entirely rather than send our kids elsewhere,” said Musick.

He wasn't the only one surprised by the news. Kim Varner is one of the committee members from the rural Scott County area pushing for a new school district called “West Scott”.

“We were a little shocked or surprised that they said that. Being that Dr. Tate had said in the last 2020 meeting that Blue Grass and the other two schools (Walcott, and Buffalo) out here were not,” said Varner.

She says if their petition goes through to open a new district. They would make sure to reopen Blue Grass if the Davenport School District chose to close it.

“If Blue Grass would close, we can still reopen it after we get our district set up,” said Varner.

Varner says despite the move the district chose. They will continue on with their petition.

“We are not deterred by it; it hasn't changed anything out here. If anything it's made us pursue it quicker and faster,” said Varner.

Musick is also in support of “West Scott School District” and hopes they can work with the Davenport School District to find a better solution.

“We've got to get to the table and talk together about what's best for the kids and be collaborative,” said Musick.

As the community continues to watch for what the Davenport School District will do. Musick says he hopes people know this is not a done deal. Varner says they understand the district will not be built very soon, but in terms of funding it, they would look at getting grants.

They also say they have had property owners, and farmers say they would be willing to sell their land for them to be able to achieve building “West Scott School District”. The group says they currently have 500 signatures and once they have all they need, they will head to the AEA.

