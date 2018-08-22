Blue Grass Police remind public to call 911 on suspicious activities

Blue Grass police took to Facebook on Monday to remind the public to call 911 when seeing something suspicious in their community.

"Lately, we've been getting notified by email, FB messenger or by word of mouth of suspicious activity that took place either "last night" or "A few nights ago." We REALLY want to catch the people who are breaking law, WHILE they are breaking the law." Began the lengthy post from Chief Jahns.

"WE NEED YOU TO CALL 911 PLEASE! ESPECIALLY when you see something that is suspicious or is simply out of place or while the act is in progress."