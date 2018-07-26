Blue Grass Police reminding residents to 'Lock it Up'

Police officers in the Quad Cities Area are once again reminding residents to lock up their vehicles and to secure the keys inside their homes.

Police in Blue Grass posted on Wednesday saying they had received at least five phone calls saying their cars had been rummaged through.

Police are urging residents to keep their keys secured in their homes as they're not safe in garages. "Just because your car is in your garage, does not mean it is safe, take your key out of your cars and secure them in your home."

Police say times are changing and that if the cars are locked, the people wanting to get into your cars will just move on.