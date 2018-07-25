Blue Grass Police return lost dog in 7 minutes

The Blue Grass Police Department activated the "Blue Grass Good Samaritan Justice League" to help get a lost dog home on Wednesday night.

A small dog had been found on South Mississippi Street and was held at the station, reportedly " jamming out to some Richie Valens music." But Cheech's family was in contact before getting through side A of a Valens' record - just 7 minutes after posting the dog to facebook.

The BGGS Justice League continues to hold a 100% success rate in reuniting fur-babies with their family, reports the Blue Grass police Facebook page.