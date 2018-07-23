Blue Grass farmer recognized for water conservation efforts by River Action

A conservation group recently awarded a local farmer for going against the current--like an eddy--to help support the Mississippi River. Robb Ewoldt received an Eddy Award for his efforts that can make difference for the entire community and its greatest resource: water.

The Quad Cities is surrounded by water. It's where several rivers and streams flow into the Mississippi. The mighty river supports local economies, recreation, and quality of life, with some 84 million people using it for drinking water. Despite that importance, over the years, it has suffered abuses from cities to farms.

But hope for more sustainability is on the horizon. Farmers like Ewoldt are changing practices to produce food while preserving natural resources. Things like no-till planting.

"We try not to disturb the soil. we leave more reside on top to cut down on erosion, ah, therefore, keeping sediment out of the streams," said Ewoldt.

His practices include cutting down on the use of fertilizer and chemicals by focusing them directly on the seeds.

On his farm in rural Blue Grass, Iowa, Ewoldt looks for ways to be efficient and be a good steward of the land.

When asked if he was being altruistic, Ewoldt acknowledged he is running a business.

"I want to make sure we're spending the money in the right places. Throwing fertilizer on top of the ground wasn't focused enough for me." . He says he also wants to ensure there is a farm is there for his sons.

So, he's been experimenting with conservation--things like planting buffer strips to slow down the flow of rainwater and reduce erosion. And, on his other property in Muscatine County, he's the first to install what's called a bio-reactor.

He partnered with a government agency, the National Conservation Resource Service and a nearby hog farmer to create an underground filter at the base of his field. Buried under the surface are wood chips, some nine feet deep, naturally filtering nitrates coming from fertilizer or manure in the field. Tests show nitrate levels are better than current drinking water standards.

That means cleaner water to drain from the field and flow into a nearby stream. All these efforts earned the Ewoldts recognition from the conservation group, River Action.

"We know it takes a lot of tenacity and a lot of hard work to get thing accomplished along the river," said River Action Executive Director, Kathy Wine.

Ewoldt says he's not the only farmer to take these kinds of steps, but it's his willingness to teach others that contributed to the special recognition. And River Action says we could all learn a few things from his efforts, like taking special care when using lawn chemicals and conserving water.

"If we are mindful of that we can start improving the quality of water and will be better off health-wise and tourism-wise and business-wise. People want to live where the rivers are clean and beautiful," Wine added.

So how can you help improve water quality? Don't apply lawn chemicals on driveways or sidewalks where they will wash into storm sewers and wind up in streams.

Plant rain gardens or rooftop gardens to absorb stormwater and use rain barrels to reuse rainwater. You can find more information at:

