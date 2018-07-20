Blue Grass ready for RAGBRAI debut

An Iowa bike riding tradition brings thousands across the state each year. But in its 46 years, it has never once stopped in the town of Blue Grass. That is about to change.

The city of around 1,500 people is a pass through town. Riders will make their way through on day seven. It begins the last leg of the tour which ends 10.1 miles away in Davenport.

But Blue Grass has a way to get people to stop.

“Coming through the drive-in, they’ll have to get off their bikes and actually walk through,” said Wayne Beck, one of the chair members of the Blue Grass RAGBRAI organization committee.

Construction in the middle of town hindered the community from bringing the bike tour through downtown. But Beck says having them pass through the drive-in is better.

“This is a good opportunity that especially people that live within a couple hours of Blue Grass that they realize we have a drive-in theatre, and they’ll come back and come to the drive-in, maybe go to a couple of our restaurants,” Beck said.

They also incorporated a theme into the drive-in stop: Saturday Night at the Drive-in.

“Our photo op is going to be two old cars with the old speaker system that’s set up with the sign that says ‘Saturday at the Drive-in,’” Beck said.

Also to be featured are women in poodle skirts and men with slicked back hair. They also plan to play 50s and 60s music.

“The main things is we want to have a festive atmosphere here,” Beck said.

A staple of any pass through town is the opportunity for riders to buy local foods, baked good and grab a drink. Blue Grass non-profits will act as vendors and use this as a fundraising opportunity.

“We’re going sell pies, cookies, different kinds of bars and baked goodies, as well as having fresh watermelon bananas and grapes available for the runners as well,” said Bobbi Goodin, coordinator of youth ministry at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Blue Grass.

They are raising money to help fund teens trip to a national catholic youth conference.

“That happens once every two years and it’s quite a burden on a family, and we hope to keep those costs down and maybe be able to fund all of that one year for all of the kids that are able to go, and maybe some of the kids that couldn’t have been able to go would be able to because of this kind of funding,” Goodin says.

She expects this to be one of the largest fundraisers the church has seen in recent years.

“In my short tenure it absolutely is going to be the biggest potentially if it turns out the way we expect it,” Goodin said.

The drive-in will screen the Friday before RAGBRAI comes through town. Volunteers will start setting up around 5 a.m.

