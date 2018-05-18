Blue Grass traffic stop leads to Meth arrests

On Wednesday May 16, 2018, two people were arrested by the Blue Grass Police Department following a traffic stop with a vehicle for expired registration and a suspended driver’s license. After consent was given to search the vehicle, the officer located several meth lab precursors.

The subject was arrested and a follow-up search warrant was conducted in the 1100 block of West Front Street, in Buffalo, on a camping site along the Mississippi River where another subject was arrested.

The subjects, David L. Ahrens, 39, and Shaylynn Kay Blessington, 39, both of Buffalo, are currently being held on a $50,000.00 bond for various charges including: Manufacturing meth (F), possession of meth-making materials (f), Possession of controlled substance (M), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of ephedrine with intent to manufacture (f), and possession of lithium with the intent. This case is still under investigation.