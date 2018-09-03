Board goes through windshield, narrowly misses child

A medical emergency caused a close call for passengers involved in a Sunday accident in western Iowa.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a one-vehicle accident where a witness said a vehicle left the road, struck several mailboxes and left the scene with a board sticking through the windshield.

Deputies located the vehicle and determined the driver suffered from a medical condition that caused the accident.

An approximately 10-foot-long one-by-four board went through the windshield and stopped a few inches from the front seat passenger, who was a child.

The driver, Michael Dillon, 63, of Bartlett, was taken to Grape Community Hospital by Tabor Rescue for the unknown medical condition.

The child in the front seat and another child passenger were uninjured.

The Tabor Police Department, Tabor Rescue and Thurman Fire Department assisted with the call.