Boaters warned to avoid Rock Island section of Rock River

Late Monday the City of Rock Island issued an urgent safety warning to Rock River boaters.

“Avoid the Rock River west of Ben Williamson Park,” the City said in a media statement.

“Avoid this area at all cost.”

The City said boat barrier buoys are currently not in place because of high river levels, so the steel dam is hard to see.

This, the City said, “combined with the strong current makes this area extremely dangerous.”

Once the river level drops below 9.5 feet, the City of Rock Island will install the boat barrier buoys.