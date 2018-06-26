Boating restrictions imposed on several Iowa lakes

While the Mississippi River approaches flood stage from recent rains, another popular recreational waterway is being impacted with boating restrictions because of flooding.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has imposed a 600-foot no-wake zone placed at Iowa Great Lakes (Spirit Lake, West Okoboji, East Okoboji) and also at Silver Lake, due to a tremendous amount of rainfall.

Officials in Dickinson County put the restriction into place since the water level on Iowa's Great Lakes is more than two feet above crest, which is over-topping docks, damaging shorelines and causing erosion. The no-wake zone will be in effect until further notice.

The limit will remain in effect until lake level drops below 6.05 feet and remains below that stage for three consecutive days. The rule will remain in effect for Silver and Center lakes until further notice.

