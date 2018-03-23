Bodies found of Iowa family who was missing in Mexico

A family that was reported missing has been found.

At 12:02 a.m. on March 23 immediate family of the Sharp Family came into the Creston Police Department to report four of them were missing.

Authorities filed the Missing Person reports into the nationwide database and officers were able to make contact with the US State Department.

While conducting a welfare check at the condominium where the family was staying in Mexico on a trip, the bodies of Kevin, Amy, Sterling, and Adrianna Sharp were found.

The four bodies have had autopsies performed in Mexico and results are pending.