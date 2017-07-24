Body Found in Wapsipinicon River

A man's remains have been recovered from the Wapsipinicon River near Independence, Iowa.

Troopers say 58-year-old Michael Wallace was driving a truck on Highway 20 Friday, July 21, 2017, when he hit a guardrail and went into the river.

Road crews discovered the accident scene around noon when they noticed a guardrail had been smashed near the river.

Authorities were able to pull his truck from the water Friday but they didn't find his body until Sun., July 23, 2017.

Wallace was from Hillcrest, Illinois.