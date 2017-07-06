Body cam shows crews battling deadly wildfires

New video and documents became available Wednesday, seven months after the deadly Sevier County, Tennessee wildfires, showing what fire crews went through on the front lines of the fire.

Law enforcement and fire crews were dispatched to areas across the county, but according to multiple incident reports from the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, the dangerous conditions kept them from getting to all the 911 calls that night.

In the video above, you see body cam video from a Pigeon Forge firefighter and dash cam from Sevier County law enforcement.

Several of the Pigeon Forge Fire Department's incident reports said that mandatory evacuations were given to resident by firemen and Sevier County law enforcement.