A body found in the Mississippi River earlier this month has been identified.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says with help from the Iowa Medical Examiner, the body has been positively identified as 19-year-old Allison Morgan.

Her body was discovered in the river on July 9th, 2017. Due to exposure to the elements, it was difficult to make a quick identification.

Morgan was last seen on December 31st, 2016.

The sheriff believes the case is now closed.