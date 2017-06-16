Body found in Wapsipinicon River

Buchanan and Black Hawk County deputies found the body of an adult woman in the Wapsipinicon River near Cutshall Access in Buchanan County Thursday night. That's about about two miles northwest of Littleton.

Authorities say the body is on its way to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office can't confirm the identity of the victim at this time, but are investigating a missing person's case for a Waterloo woman, Rhonda Apfel.

47-year-old Apfel went missing last month near the Wapsipinicon River. Someone found her motorcycle parked at the Bruggemann Wildlife Area near Dunkerton. Since then, people have searched both land and water in the area.

The State Medical Examiner will make final determination of the victim's identity.