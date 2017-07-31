Body found in padlocked freezer

Two people in Youngstown are in police custody after a body was found in a freezer.

Arturo Novoa, 31, is facing charges after a body was found in his padlocked freezer.

Police said Arturo Novoa, 31, told a friend his power was off and asked if he could store his padlocked freezer at the friend's house.

Investigators said when that friend and his wife opened the freezer on Saturday they discovered a corpse inside. Police believe the body may be Novoa's girlfriend Shannon Graves, 28, who has been missing since February.

"We have no identification on the remains at this time," said. Lt. Doug Bobovnik, Youngstown Police Department. "It has gone to Cuyahoga County Coroner's office where there's going to be an examination and we'll know more later on this week."

Katrina Layton, 34, was also arrested in connection to the case. Both Layton and Novoa are expected to face charges for abusing a corpse on Monday.